Teddy Tahu RhodesBorn 30 August 1966
Teddy Tahu Rhodes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966-08-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/797c6813-c41c-4a0f-9194-da0fbe6da537
Teddy Tahu Rhodes Biography (Wikipedia)
Teddy Tahu Rhodes (born 30 August 1966) is a New Zealand operatic baritone.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teddy Tahu Rhodes Tracks
Sort by
Let Us Garlands Bring: i. Come Away, Death, ii) Who Is Sylvia?
Gerald Finzi
Let Us Garlands Bring: i. Come Away, Death, ii) Who Is Sylvia?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7b.jpglink
Let Us Garlands Bring: i. Come Away, Death, ii) Who Is Sylvia?
Last played on
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
Rachel Portman
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkdr9.jpglink
The Little Prince, Act II (excerpts)
Ensemble
Choir
Last played on
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
Rachel Portman
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Little Prince, Act I: The Businessman - The Lamplighter - We Light our Lamps
Ensemble
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2006: Prom 12 - Safari
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evf5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-23T04:09:13
23
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 12 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2006: Prom 10 - Safari
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e54j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2006-07-22T04:09:13
22
Jul
2006
Proms 2006: Prom 10 - Safari
Royal Albert Hall
Teddy Tahu Rhodes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist