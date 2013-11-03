BdP"Bund der Pfadfinderinnen und Pfadfinder", Union of Guides and Scouts
BdP
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/797bb9b6-29cd-4cd7-837f-e6d2cf32faf1
BdP Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bund der Pfadfinderinnen und Pfadfinder (BdP) (German Association of Guides and Scouts) is the largest non-denominational, co-educational Scout and Guide association in Germany. Through its membership in the Ring deutscher Pfadfinderverbände and in the Ring Deutscher Pfadfinderinnenverbände, it is part of the World Organization of the Scout Movement and the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. Founded in 1976, the association serves about 30,000 members nationwide.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BdP Tracks
Sort by
P Still Free (Bridge Is Over Mix)
BdP
P Still Free (Bridge Is Over Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
P Still Free (Bridge Is Over Mix)
Last played on
Black Cop
BdP
Black Cop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Cop
Last played on
The Bridge Is Over
BdP
The Bridge Is Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bridge Is Over
Last played on
Why Is That
BdP
Why Is That
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Is That
Last played on
Back to artist