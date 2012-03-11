Medicine 8Formed 1996
Medicine 8
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79787554-8a71-4d08-b5dc-70776c2661de
Medicine 8 Biography (Wikipedia)
Medicine 8 are a British electronic music duo composed of brothers Liam May and Luke May.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Medicine 8 Tracks
Sort by
Rock Music Pays Off
Medicine 8
Rock Music Pays Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock Music Pays Off
Last played on
Ape Don't Kill Ape
Medicine 8
Ape Don't Kill Ape
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ape Don't Kill Ape
Last played on
Medicine 8 Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist