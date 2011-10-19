Swimming
Swimming Biography (Wikipedia)
Swimming is an art rock band formed in Nottingham, UK known for their genre-straddling output that unites a fluid and experimental sonic approach into a sound which is uniformly uplifting. They have releases on their own Colourschool Records, EVR Records and are currently signed to Tummy Touch Records
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Swimming Tracks
Neutron Wireless Crystal
Neutron Wireless Crystal (Trenchurian Mix)
Mining For Diamonds
Sun In The Island
In Dulcio Jubilo
