Susan Marshall is an American folk rock, pop and soul vocalist, pianist, songwriter and recording artist. She is best known for her work with Mother Station, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lenny Kravitz, The Afghan Whigs, Primal Scream, North Mississippi Allstars, Lucinda Williams, Ana Popović and Katharine McPhee.

After completing high school in Memphis Tennessee and attending theatre school, Marshall was engaged by the year-round Off-Broadway repertory company, Light Opera of Manhattan, where she performed leading roles in operettas for nearly six years. In 1990, she returned to Memphis, where she co-founded a band, Mother Station, began writing songs and soon became a backup vocalist for well-known artists, contributing vocals to dozens of albums. Her songs and collaborations have been recorded by well-known artists, and she has released three well regarded solo albums.