Breabach
2005
Breabach Biography (Wikipedia)
Breabach is a Scottish folk music band formed in 2005. In 2011, they received nominations for ‘Best Group’ at both the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and the Scots Trad Music Awards (Na Trads) They won Scottish Folk Band of the Year at the 2012 Trads. and Live Act of the Year in 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Breabach Performances & Interviews
- Breabach - Òran Bhràigh Rùsgaichhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06tn01s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06tn01s.jpg2018-12-04T15:40:23.000ZBreabach performing live for Travelling Folkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06tmrlg
Breabach - Òran Bhràigh Rùsgaich
- Breabach – The Poetic Milkmanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0503qmv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0503qmv.jpg2017-04-14T14:48:58.000ZBreabach a’ cluich aig Celtic Connections 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0503q2j
Breabach – The Poetic Milkman
- Breabach - Burns Medley: Brose and Butter / Rattlin’ Roarin’ Williehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qvy92.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qvy92.jpg2017-01-26T15:59:56.000ZBreabach perform live at the CCA for Burns Night with Jamie MacDougallhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qvv03
Breabach - Burns Medley: Brose and Butter / Rattlin’ Roarin’ Willie
- Breabach In Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pd3b6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pd3b6.jpg2016-03-29T11:23:00.000ZAnna Massie is joined by Breabach for a live session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pd4qc
Breabach In Session
Breabach Tracks
Knees Up
Breabach
Knees Up
Last played on
Western Isles Dance / The Round Earth Society
Breabach
Western Isles Dance / The Round Earth Society
Prince's Strand
Breabach
Prince's Strand
Last played on
Winter Winds
Breabach
Winter Winds
Last played on
Oran Bhraigh Rusgaich
Breabach
Oran Bhraigh Rusgaich
Last played on
Birds Of Passage
Breabach
Birds Of Passage
Last played on
Greenfields
Breabach
Greenfields
Last played on
The Oban Ball
Breabach
The Oban Ball
Last played on
Invergordon's Welcome
Breabach
Invergordon's Welcome
Last played on
Google This / Mo Nighean Donn Ho Gu
Breabach
Google This / Mo Nighean Donn Ho Gu
Last played on
Mogasisean - Walter Graham MBE / Rorospols / Oran nam Mogaisean / Mogaisean Jig
Breabach
Mogasisean - Walter Graham MBE / Rorospols / Oran nam Mogaisean / Mogaisean Jig
The Oban Ball
Breabach
The Oban Ball
Last played on
Knees Up In Hanoi / Dochas Glan Na Faire
Breabach
Knees Up In Hanoi / Dochas Glan Na Faire
Last played on
The Ball That Was In Oban / Thunderstorm On Thunder Bay
Breabach
The Ball That Was In Oban / Thunderstorm On Thunder Bay
Frenzy of the Meeting
Breabach
Frenzy of the Meeting
Last played on
Western Isle Dance
Breabach
Western Isle Dance
Last played on
Invergordon's Welcome to HM Queen Elizabeth II / An E Mo Chur Fodhad?
Breabach
Invergordon's Welcome to HM Queen Elizabeth II / An E Mo Chur Fodhad?
Bràigh Rùsgaich
Breabach
Bràigh Rùsgaich
Last played on
PAUL K'S STRATHSPEY/MISS DRUMMOND OF PERTH/THE MAN FROM GLENGARRY/CABAR FEIDH
Breabach
PAUL K'S STRATHSPEY/MISS DRUMMOND OF PERTH/THE MAN FROM GLENGARRY/CABAR FEIDH
Upcoming Events
12
Feb
2019
Breabach
Chidham & Hambrook Village Hall, Portsmouth, UK
13
Feb
2019
Breabach
Kings Place, London, UK
14
Feb
2019
Breabach
The Greystones, Sheffield, UK
4
May
2019
Breabach, Siobhan Miller
Perth Concert Hall, Dundee, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/ac9rj5
Perth, Scone Palace
2018-05-25T03:31:58
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0687msc.jpg
25
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Perth, Scone Palace
