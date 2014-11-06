GhetonìaFormed 1992
Ghetonìa
1992
Ghetonìa Biography (Wikipedia)
Ghetonia (Griko: Γειτονία, neighborhood) is a cultural group based in Calimera, Grecìa Salentina in southern Italy, which exists to preserve the music, poetry, language and folklore of the Griko-speaking people of Salento by documenting the various aspects of the Grecìa Salentina traditional life, history, language and folklore, and has published extensively on these subjects. However, Ghetonia is best known for its musical group whose members include Roberto Licci, Emilia Ottaviano, Salvatore Cotardo, Emmanuelle Licci, Angelo Urso and Franco Nuzzo.
Ghetonìa Tracks
Imasto Kecci
Ghetonìa
Imasto Kecci
Imasto Kecci
Ninusu Ninusu
Ghetonìa
Ninusu Ninusu
Ninusu Ninusu
Mavro Ce Skotino
Ghetonìa
Mavro Ce Skotino
Mavro Ce Skotino
