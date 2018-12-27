Barbara LewisBorn 9 February 1943
Barbara Lewis
1943-02-09
Barbara Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Ann Lewis (born February 9, 1943) is an American singer and songwriter whose smooth style influenced rhythm and blues.
Hello Stranger
Barbara Lewis
Hello Stranger
Hello Stranger
I Remember the Feeling
Barbara Lewis
I Remember the Feeling
I Remember the Feeling
The Stars
Barbara Lewis
The Stars
The Stars
Make Me Your Baby
Barbara Lewis
Make Me Your Baby
Make Me Your Baby
Baby I'm Yours
Barbara Lewis
Baby I'm Yours
Baby I'm Yours
Someday We're Gonna Love Again
Barbara Lewis
Someday We're Gonna Love Again
Someday We're Gonna Love Again
Windmills Of Your Mind
Barbara Lewis
Windmills Of Your Mind
Windmills Of Your Mind
