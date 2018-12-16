PalisadesIselin, NJ post-hardcore band. Formed 2011
Palisades
2011
Palisades Biography (Wikipedia)
Palisades is an American post-hardcore band from Iselin, New Jersey, United States. They formed in 2011 and signed to Rise Records. The band has released four studio albums; Outcasts in 2012, Mind Games in 2015, a self-titled album in 2017, and their most recent Erase The Pain on December 28, 2018.
Palisades Tracks
Fragile Bones
Fragile Bones
War
War
Let Down
Let Down
Better Chemicals
Aggression
Aggression
Fall
Fall
Whatever You Want It To Be
Player Haters' Ball
No Chaser
No Chaser
Palisades Links
