Edson Masunda (born 27 April 1985), better known by his stage name Flint Bedrock, is a Zimbabwean singer, songwriter and music producer. Born in Seke, Harare Flint moved to London at the age of 17 before settling in Leeds in 2005 where he began his music career. He is best known for his charitable work through music including his 2015 collaboration with the Chuckle Brothers among other stars as part of The Crowd to raise money for the Bradford City stadium fire.