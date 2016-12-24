Laura Bell BundyBorn 10 April 1981
Laura Bell Bundy
1981-04-10
Laura Bell Bundy Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Ashley Bell Bundy (born April 10, 1981) is an American actress and singer who has performed in a number of Broadway roles, her best known being the original Amber Von Tussle in the musical version of Hairspray, the original Elle Woods in the musical version of Legally Blonde and Dr. Jordan Denby on television's Anger Management. She signed to Mercury Records Nashville and released her first country music single, "Giddy On Up," on February 20, 2010. The album's second single, "Drop on By," was released to country radio on August 9, 2010.
Curse The Bed
Laura Bell Bundy
Curse The Bed
Curse The Bed
Serious
Laura Bell Bundy
Serious
Serious
China & Wine
Laura Bell Bundy
China & Wine
China & Wine
Two Step
Laura Bell Bundy
Two Step
Two Step
Ring For Sale
Laura Bell Bundy
Ring For Sale
Ring For Sale
Maps Out The Window
Laura Bell Bundy
Maps Out The Window
Maps Out The Window
Let's Get Married
Laura Bell Bundy
Let's Get Married
Let's Get Married
Love Me Like A Lady
Laura Bell Bundy
Love Me Like A Lady
Love Me Like A Lady
Happy Yet
Laura Bell Bundy
Happy Yet
Happy Yet
Treat Me Like A Lady
Laura Bell Bundy
Treat Me Like A Lady
Treat Me Like A Lady
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Laura Bell Bundy
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Blue Moon Of Kentucky
Mystery Train
Candi Staton
Mystery Train
Mystery Train
Drop on By
Laura Bell Bundy
Drop on By
Drop on By
