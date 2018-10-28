Roger Eugene Eno was born in Woodbridge, England in 1959. He is known primarily as an ambient music composer.

He began euphonium lessons at 12, and at 16 entered Colchester Institute to study music. On graduating, and after a period of busking in London (where he briefly shared a house with artists Mark Wallinger and Andy Dog), he returned to Colchester to run a music therapy course at a local hospital for people with learning difficulties.

His first recording experience was in 1983 with his brother Brian Eno and Canadian producer and musician Daniel Lanois for the album Apollo at Lanois’ Grant Avenue Studios in Canada. His first solo album, Voices, was released in 1985.

Although mainly regarded as a pianist, Roger Eno is in fact a multi-instrumentalist and keen singer, as demonstrated on his later solo albums and collaborations. He has worked with several key artists apart from his brother including Bill Nelson, No-Man, Lol Hammond, Mads Arp, Peter Hammill, Tim Bowness, and Michael Brook, the most successful of which was probably his co-written album, The Familiar, with Kate St John.