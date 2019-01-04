Usher's IslandFormed 2015
Usher's Island
2015
Usher's Island Biography (Wikipedia)
Usher's Island is an Irish folk group featuring Andy Irvine, Dónal Lunny, Paddy Glackin, Michael McGoldrick and John Doyle. Their repertoire consists of Irish traditional songs and tunes (reels, jigs, slip jigs, hornpipes), as well as songs written by Irvine and Doyle, respectively.
Usher's Island Tracks
Bean Phaidin / Ride A Mile / Hardiman The Fiddler
Usher's Island
Heart In Hand
Usher's Island
Five Drunken Landlady's: The Drunken Landlady / Mcfaddens / Lucky In Love
Usher's Island
Molly Ban
Usher's Island
Munster Pipers / The Half Century / Joe Kilmurry's
Usher's Island
Micky Doherty's / Gan Aimn
Usher's Island
The Half Century Set
Usher's Island
Ushers Island
Felix The Soldier
Usher's Island
Cairndaisy
Usher's Island
Wild Roving
Usher's Island
Felix The Soldier (Live Session Version)
Usher's Island
As Good As it Gets / The Blue Trouser Suit
Usher's Island
Johnny Doherty's
Usher's Island
Mollie Ban
Usher's Island
Johnny Doherty's
USHER'S ISLAND
