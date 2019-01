Les Sacqueboutiers, formerly Les Saqueboutiers de Toulouse, are French early music wind and brass ensemble founded in 1976 by Jean-Pierre Canihac and Jean-Pierre Mathieu at Toulouse. They play the cornet à bouquin and the sacqueboute, with other instruments supporting. Artistic direction is conducted by Jean-Pierre Canihac and Daniel Lassalle. In 2008 les Sacqueboutiers were « Ensemble de l'année » at the Victoires de la musique classique.

