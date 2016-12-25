John Henry Hopkins, Jr.Composer, “We Three Kings”. Born 28 October 1820. Died 14 August 1891
John Henry Hopkins, Jr.
1820-10-28
John Henry Hopkins, Jr. Biography (Wikipedia)
John Henry Hopkins Jr. (October 28, 1820 – August 14, 1891) was an American clergyman and hymnodist, most famous for composing the song "We Three Kings of Orient Are" in 1857 (even though it does not appear in print until his Carols, Hymns, and Songs in 1863).
