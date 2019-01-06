The Blues BandBritish blues band. Formed 1979
The Blues Band
1979
The Blues Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Blues Band is a British blues band formed in 1979 by Paul Jones, former lead vocalist and harmonica player with Manfred Mann, and vocalist/slide guitarist Dave Kelly, who had previously played with the John Dummer Blues Band, Howlin' Wolf and John Lee Hooker. The band’s first line-up also included bassist Gary Fletcher, guitarist Tom McGuinness (also of Manfred Mann) and drummer Hughie Flint, (the two had previously formed McGuinness Flint). In 1982 Flint left and was replaced by former Family drummer Rob Townsend.
The Blues Band Tracks
I Don't Know - Paris Theatre 1980
The Blues Band
I Don't Know - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know - Paris Theatre 1980
Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights) - Paris Theatre 1980
The Blues Band
Boom Boom (Out Go The Lights) - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goin' Home - Paris Theatre 1980
The Blues Band
Goin' Home - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goin' Home - Paris Theatre 1980
Two Bones And A Pick - Paris Theatre 1980
The Blues Band
Two Bones And A Pick - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judgement Day - Paris Theatre 1980
The Blues Band
Judgement Day - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Judgement Day - Paris Theatre 1980
Talk To Me Baby - Paris Theatre 1980
The Blues Band
Talk To Me Baby - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To Me Baby - Paris Theatre 1980
Come On In - Paris Theatre 1980
The Blues Band
Come On In - Paris Theatre 1980
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come On In - Paris Theatre 1980
Flat Foot Sam
The Blues Band
Flat Foot Sam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flat Foot Sam
Last played on
The Blues Band
The Blues Band
The Blues Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Blues Band
Last played on
The Rooster Crowed in Memphis
The Blues Band
The Rooster Crowed in Memphis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Even Better
The Blues Band
Even Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Even Better
Last played on
Hot Dog
The Blues Band
Hot Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Dog
Last played on
New Skin Game Blues
The Blues Band
New Skin Game Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Skin Game Blues
Last played on
Too Much Competition
The Blues Band
Too Much Competition
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Much Competition
Last played on
So Lonely
The Blues Band
So Lonely
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Lonely
Last played on
Big Fine Girl
The Blues Band
Big Fine Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Fine Girl
Last played on
These Shoes
The Blues Band
These Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Shoes
Last played on
Find Yourself Another Fool
The Blues Band
Find Yourself Another Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Find Yourself Another Fool
Last played on
Creole Love Call
The Blues Band
Creole Love Call
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creole Love Call
Last played on
People Get Ready
The Blues Band
People Get Ready
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People Get Ready
Last played on
Talk To My Baby
The Blues Band
Talk To My Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talk To My Baby
Last played on
I'm Not Ashamed To Sing The Blues
The Blues Band
I'm Not Ashamed To Sing The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maggie's Farm
The Blues Band
Maggie's Farm
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maggie's Farm
Last played on
STUBBORN KIND OF FELLOW
The Blues Band
STUBBORN KIND OF FELLOW
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
STUBBORN KIND OF FELLOW
Last played on
Boom Boom, Out Go the Lights
The Blues Band
Boom Boom, Out Go the Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death letter - blues
The Blues Band
Death letter - blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death letter - blues
Last played on
