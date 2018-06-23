Michael StevensMusician, composer, arranger
Michael Stevens
Michael Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Stevens is an American musician and composer. He has collaborated with Clint Eastwood on numerous projects, including the film scores to Clint Eastwood's films, Mystic River in 2003, Million Dollar Baby in 2004, Letters from Iwo Jima in 2006, Gran Torino in 2008 and Invictus in 2009. He was nominated with Kyle Eastwood for a 2006 Chicago Film Critics Association Award for Original Score (Letters from Iwo Jima).
Michael Stevens Tracks
Invictus (2009): Theme
Kyle Eastwood
Invictus (2009): Theme
Invictus (2009): Theme
Letters from Iwo Jima (2006) - End Credits pt1
Kyle Eastwood
Letters from Iwo Jima (2006) - End Credits pt1
Letters from Iwo Jima (2006) - End Credits pt1
INVICTUS (2009): "World in Union '95"
Gustav Holst
INVICTUS (2009): "World in Union '95"
INVICTUS (2009): "World in Union '95"
