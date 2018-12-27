The StandellsFormed 1962
The Standells
1962
The Standells Biography (Wikipedia)
The Standells are an American garage rock band from Los Angeles, California, formed in the 1960s, who have been referred to as the "punk band of the 1960s", and said to have inspired such groups as the Sex Pistols and Ramones. They are best known for their 1966 hit "Dirty Water", now the anthem of several Boston sports teams and is played following every Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins win.
The Standells Tracks
Dirty Water
The Standells
Dirty Water
Dirty Water
Riot On Sunset Strip
The Standells
Riot On Sunset Strip
Riot On Sunset Strip
Sometimes Good Guys Don't Wear White
The Standells
Sometimes Good Guys Don't Wear White
Why Pick On Me
The Standells
Why Pick On Me
Why Pick On Me
Last Train To Clarksville
The Standells
Last Train To Clarksville
