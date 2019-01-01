EuphoriaCanada-based ambient group. Formed 1993
Euphoria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/795b836c-4237-4e95-af34-3957cf71f638
Euphoria Biography (Wikipedia)
Euphoria is a Canadian trance, techno, and electronica music project based in Toronto, Ontario. The music groups has released three albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Euphoria Tracks
Sort by
Euphoria Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist