Jim Lowe Biography (Wikipedia)
James Ellsworth Lowe (May 7, 1923 – December 12, 2016) was an American singer-songwriter, best known for his 1956 number-one hit song, "Green Door". He also served as a disc jockey and radio host and personality, and was considered an expert on the popular music of the 1940s and 1950s.
