Richard BerryUS singer/songwriter, composed Louie Louie. Born 11 April 1935. Died 23 January 1997
Richard Berry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1935-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79555a90-d2ff-40ff-aaa6-6a4b26488b08
Richard Berry Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Berry, Jr. (April 11, 1935 – January 23, 1997) was an African-American singer, songwriter and musician, who performed with many Los Angeles doo-wop and close harmony groups in the 1950s, including The Flairs and The Robins.
He is best known as the composer and original performer of the rock standard "Louie Louie". The song went on to be a hit for The Kingsmen, becoming one of the most recorded songs of all time; however, Berry received little financial benefit for writing it until the 1980s, having signed away his rights to the song in 1959. In that same year, he wrote and released "Have Love, Will Travel", which has been played by many other artists.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Berry Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Brown Eyes
Richard Berry
Pretty Brown Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Brown Eyes
Last played on
Besame Mucho
Richard Berry & The Pharaohs
Besame Mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame Mucho
Performer
Last played on
Louie Louie
Richard Berry
Louie Louie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louie Louie
Last played on
Have Love Will Travel
Richard Berry
Have Love Will Travel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Have Love Will Travel
Last played on
Louie Louie
Ensemble correspondances
Louie Louie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louie Louie
Louie & Louie
The Pharaohs & Richard Berry
Louie & Louie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Louie & Louie
Performer
Last played on
Mad About You Baby
Richard Berry
Mad About You Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad About You Baby
Last played on
Crazy Lover
Richard Berry
Crazy Lover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crazy Lover
Last played on
Mad About You
Richard Berry
Mad About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad About You
Last played on
Yama Yama Pretty Mama
Richard Berry
Yama Yama Pretty Mama
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Richard Berry Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist