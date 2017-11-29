Antony & CleopatraLondon house/electronic duo
Antony & Cleopatra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7954e571-4720-4aae-9191-e2ef74b2d7f7
Antony & Cleopatra Tracks
Sort by
The Future (KC Lights Remix) (feat. Antony & Cleopatra)
Motez
The Future (KC Lights Remix) (feat. Antony & Cleopatra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tk30.jpglink
The Future (KC Lights Remix) (feat. Antony & Cleopatra)
Last played on
Careful Baby (feat. Antony & Cleopatra)
Nicky Night Time
Careful Baby (feat. Antony & Cleopatra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03y14mj.jpglink
Careful Baby (feat. Antony & Cleopatra)
Last played on
Love Is A Lonely Dancer (Low Steppa Remix)
Antony & Cleopatra
Love Is A Lonely Dancer (Low Steppa Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swk41.jpglink
Love Is A Lonely Dancer (Low Steppa Remix)
Last played on
Money Time (NY Strip's Piano Mix)
Sammy Bananas
Money Time (NY Strip's Piano Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Money Time (NY Strip's Piano Mix)
Last played on
Back to artist