Danielle Peck
Danielle Peck Biography (Wikipedia)
Danielle Marie Peck (born September 14, 1978) is an American country music artist. Signed to the independent Big Machine Records label in 2005, Peck released her self-titled debut album, which produced the Top 30 country hits "I Don't", "Findin' a Good Man", and "Isn't That Everything". A fourth single, "Bad for Me", charted in mid-2007.
I Don't
Isn't That Everything
A Woman Does Too
