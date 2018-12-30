Michael BreckerBorn 29 March 1949. Died 13 January 2007
Michael Brecker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqhb4.jpg
1949-03-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/795058e7-927e-4fcd-a5a0-f57c2fe9d3d1
Michael Brecker Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Leonard Brecker (March 29, 1949 – January 13, 2007) was an American jazz saxophonist and composer. He was awarded 15 Grammy Awards as both performer and composer. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Berklee College of Music in 2004, and was inducted into the Down Beat Jazz Hall of Fame in 2007.
Michael Brecker Tracks
Same Old Lang Syne
Dan Fogelberg
Same Old Lang Syne
Same Old Lang Syne
Pools (feat. Michael Brecker)
Steps Ahead
Pools (feat. Michael Brecker)
Pools (feat. Michael Brecker)
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Vince Mendoza
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Mr. JJ (feat. Michael Brecker & Branford Marsalis)
Jeffrey "Tain" Watts
Mr. JJ (feat. Michael Brecker & Branford Marsalis)
Mr. JJ (feat. Michael Brecker & Branford Marsalis)
Invitation
Michael Brecker
Invitation
Invitation
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Michael Brecker
Don't Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
Chan's Song
Michael Brecker
Chan's Song
Chan's Song
Half Past Late
Michael Brecker
Half Past Late
Half Past Late
The Nearness Of You
Michael Brecker
The Nearness Of You
The Nearness Of You
It Might Be You
Charlie Haden
It Might Be You
It Might Be You
Arc of the Pendulum
Michael Brecker
Arc of the Pendulum
Arc of the Pendulum
Timeline
Michael Brecker
Timeline
Timeline
Don't Let Me Be Lonely
Michael Brecker
Don't Let Me Be Lonely
Don't Let Me Be Lonely
As I Am
Michael Brecker
As I Am
As I Am
Midnight Mood
Michael Brecker
Midnight Mood
Midnight Mood
Half Moon Lane
Michael Brecker
Half Moon Lane
Half Moon Lane
Don't Try This at Home
Michael Brecker
Don't Try This at Home
Don't Try This at Home
Airegin
Michael Brecker
Airegin
Airegin
Broadband
Michael Brecker
Broadband
Broadband
Bye George
Michael Brecker
Bye George
Bye George
Pilgrimage
Michael Brecker
Pilgrimage
Pilgrimage
Always
Michael Brecker
Always
Always
My Ship
Michael Brecker
My Ship
My Ship
The Impaler
Michael Brecker
The Impaler
The Impaler
Ode to the Doo Dah Day
Michael Brecker
Ode to the Doo Dah Day
Ode to the Doo Dah Day
African Skies
Michael Brecker
African Skies
African Skies
Anagram
Michael Brecker
Anagram
Anagram
