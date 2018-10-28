Lucienne BoyerBorn 18 August 1903. Died 6 December 1983
Lucienne Boyer
1903-08-18
Lucienne Boyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Lucienne Boyer (18 August 1901 – 6 December 1983) was a French diseuse and singer, best known for her song "Parlez-moi d'amour". Her impresario was Bruno Coquatrix.
Lucienne Boyer Tracks
Parlez-Moi D'Amour
Lucienne Boyer
Parlez-Moi D'Amour
Parlez-Moi D'Amour
Parlez-moi d'amour
Jean Lenoir
Parlez-moi d'amour
Parlez-moi d'amour
Moi J' Crache Dans L'Eau
Lucienne Boyer
Moi J' Crache Dans L'Eau
Moi J' Crache Dans L'Eau
Mon Coeur Est Un Violon
Lucienne Boyer
Mon Coeur Est Un Violon
Mon Coeur Est Un Violon
Le Monsieur Aux Lilas
Lucienne Boyer
Le Monsieur Aux Lilas
Le Monsieur Aux Lilas
