Warm DustFormed 1970. Disbanded 1972
Warm Dust
1970
Warm Dust Biography (Wikipedia)
Warm Dust were a British progressive jazz rock band of the early 1970s. Although a relatively obscure group, they featured Paul Carrack and Terry "Tex" Comer, who later formed Ace.
Warm Dust Tracks
It's A Beautiful Day
Warm Dust
It's A Beautiful Day
It's A Beautiful Day
