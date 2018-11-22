Wilfrid Hyde-WhiteBorn 12 May 1903. Died 6 May 1991
Wilfrid Hyde-White
1903-05-12
Wilfrid Hyde-White Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfrid Hyde-White (12 May 1903 – 6 May 1991) was an English character actor of stage, film and television, who achieved international recognition in his later years for his role as Colonel Pickering in the 1964 film version of the musical My Fair Lady.
Wilfrid Hyde-White Tracks
The Rain In Spain
Audrey Hepburn
The Rain In Spain
The Rain In Spain
Last played on
You Did It
Rex Harrison
You Did It
You Did It
Last played on
You Did It
Rex Harrison
You Did It
You Did It
Last played on
