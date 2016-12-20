Allie Moss is an American songwriter and guitarist from Jersey Shore. She released her own EP entitled Passerby in 2009. In 2011, Moss released her debut album Late Bloomer. She regularly performs as a guitarist and backup vocalist for singer/songwriter and friend Ingrid Michaelson. While not performing on Michaelson's 2010 European tour, Moss returned to the fold during the summer of 2010 for a US tour.

Moss is probably best known in the UK for her song "Corner" which has been used for a television commercial for BT Infinity, its broadband internet service. The single reached number 70 in the UK.

Her song "Something to Hold Onto" was featured on the TV show, Bones, episode "The Feet on the Beach". Her song "Corner" was featured on Pretty Little Liars, episode "It's Alive" and on episode 4.01 of the NBC series Parenthood, "Family Portrait."