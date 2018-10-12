Maxence CyrinBorn 30 January 1971
Maxence Cyrin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7947dab4-4274-46f4-bc11-135561c110b7
Maxence Cyrin Biography (Wikipedia)
Maxence Cyrin is a French pianist and composer living in Paris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maxence Cyrin Tracks
Sort by
Where Is My Mind?
Maxence Cyrin
Where Is My Mind?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050zdwg.jpglink
Where Is My Mind?
Last played on
Maxence Cyrin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist