StingSinger, songwriter & member of The Police. Born 2 October 1951
Sting Biography (Wikipedia)
Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner CBE (born 2 October 1951), known as Sting, is an English musician, singer, songwriter, and actor. He was the principal songwriter, lead singer, and bassist for the new wave rock band the Police from 1977 to 1984, and launched a solo career in 1985.
He has included elements of rock, jazz, reggae, classical, new-age and worldbeat in his music. As a solo musician and a member of the Police, he has received 16 Grammy Awards, including Song of the Year for ”Every Breath You Take”, three Brit Awards, including Best British Male in 1994 and Outstanding Contribution in 2002, a Golden Globe, an Emmy and four nominations for the Academy Award for Best Original Song. In 2002, he received the Ivor Novello Award for Lifetime Achievement from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors and was also inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Police in 2003. In 2000, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for recording. In 2003, Sting received a CBE from Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace for services to music. He was made a Kennedy Center Honoree at the White House in 2014, and was awarded the Polar Music Prize in 2017.
- Sting Interview and Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q4dq5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05q4dq5.jpg2017-12-05T11:00:00.000ZJanice Forsyth speaks to Sting about the musical The Last Shiphttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05q4cyl
- Katie Melua performs Fields of Goldhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ncndp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05ncndp.jpg2017-11-17T14:24:00.000ZWatch Katie Melua perform the official single for Children In Need 2017 live in the Radio 2 Piano Room.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05ncl75
- Sting on leaving The Police: “It was counter-intuitive to leave arguably the biggest band in the world”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zd0fj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zd0fj.jpg2017-04-07T15:21:00.000ZSting takes time out from his 57th & 9th tour to call the Big Show and have a chat.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zcyrg
- Sting joins Jo for an evening inhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jkmgr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04jkmgr.jpg2016-11-30T14:00:00.000ZJo Whiley talks to Sting about musicals, keeping fit and his new album '57th & 9th'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04jkmjt
- Sting talks to Jo about playing at the Bataclan.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hf37b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hf37b.jpg2016-11-22T21:35:00.000ZSting talks about the gig that meant to the most to him; his re-opening of the Bataclan.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hf386
Sting Tracks
Sort by
Spread A Little Happiness
Fragile
Fields Of Gold
If I Ever Lose My Faith In You
All This Time
Englishman In New York
If You Love Somebody Set Them Free
Gabriel's Message
Soul Cake
Muoio Per Te
Brand New Day
Rise & Fall
Don't Make Me Wait
Fortress Around your Heart
