Byron LeeBorn 27 June 1935. Died 4 November 2008
Byron Lee
Byron Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Byron Lee, OJ, CD, born Byron Aloysius St. Elmo Lee (27 June 1935 – 4 November 2008), was a Jamaican musician, record producer, and entrepreneur, best known for his work as leader of Byron Lee and the Dragonaires.
Live and Let Die
Message To A Black Man
Jamaica Ska
Bam Bam
Jamaica Ska
Nani Wine
Reggae Makossa
TURN IT AROUND
Apache
Shaft
Beautiful Garden
Obeah Wedding
Hot Reggae
Express Yourself
Green Onions
Jamaica Ska
