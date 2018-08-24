Jude ColeBorn 18 June 1960
Jude Cole
1960-06-18
Jude Cole Biography (Wikipedia)
Jude Anthony Cole (born June 18, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter, manager, and record producer. Jude Cole is married to Lori Pfeiffer (born 1965), the younger sister of Michelle Pfeiffer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jude Cole Tracks
Heart Of Blues
Jude Cole
Heart Of Blues
Heart Of Blues
Last played on
Prove Me Wrong
Jude Cole
Prove Me Wrong
Prove Me Wrong
Last played on
Open Road
Jude Cole
Open Road
Open Road
Last played on
Start The Car
Jude Cole
Start The Car
Start The Car
Last played on
Baby, It's Tonight
Jude Cole
Baby, It's Tonight
Baby, It's Tonight
Last played on
Believe in You
Jude Cole
Believe in You
Believe in You
Last played on
