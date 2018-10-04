Côr CF1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/793f619f-333c-43a7-a56e-050175d0bf22
Côr CF1 Tracks
Sort by
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Côr CF1
Y Tangnefeddwyr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Tangnefeddwyr
Last played on
Côr Cymysg heb fod yn llai nag 20 mewn nifer
Côr CF1
Côr Cymysg heb fod yn llai nag 20 mewn nifer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cyflwyno Rhaglen Adloniant
Côr CF1
Cyflwyno Rhaglen Adloniant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwahoddiad
Côr CF1
Gwahoddiad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwahoddiad
Last played on
Medli Caneuon Gospel
Côr CF1
Medli Caneuon Gospel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medli Caneuon Gospel
Last played on
Caneuon Gospel
Côr CF1
Caneuon Gospel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caneuon Gospel
Last played on
Tangnefeddwyr
Côr CF1
Tangnefeddwyr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tangnefeddwyr
Last played on
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
Randall Thompson
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnw.jpglink
The Last words of David for chorus, brass and organ
Lean on Me
Bill Withers
Lean on Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02lxdb3.jpglink
Lean on Me
Baba Yetu
Christopher Tin
Baba Yetu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baba Yetu
Si-hei-lwli
Trad.
Si-hei-lwli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Si-hei-lwli
The Ground
Côr CF1
The Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ground
Performer
Gwinllan a Roddwyd i'm Gofal
Côr CF1
Gwinllan a Roddwyd i'm Gofal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gwinllan a Roddwyd i'm Gofal
Performer
Ave Maria
Côr CF1
Ave Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ave Maria
Performer
Sicut lilium inter spinas
Côr CF1
Sicut lilium inter spinas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sicut lilium inter spinas
Performer
Alleluia
Jeff Howard
Alleluia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alleluia
Performer
Back to artist