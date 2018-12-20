KIDS SEE GHOSTS
KIDS SEE GHOSTS
KIDS SEE GHOSTS Biography (Wikipedia)
Kids See Ghosts is an American hip hop super-duo composed of musicians Kanye West and Kid Cudi. The duo released their eponymous debut album, Kids See Ghosts, on June 8, 2018, through GOOD Music.
KIDS SEE GHOSTS Tracks
Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2) (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Freeee (Ghost Town, Pt. 2) (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Feel The Love
Feel The Love
Freee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)
Freee (Ghost Town Pt. 2)
4th Dimension
4th Dimension
Kids See Ghosts (feat. Yasiin Bey)
Kids See Ghosts (feat. Yasiin Bey)
Fire
Fire
Kids See Ghosts
Kids See Ghosts
Cudi Montage
Cudi Montage
Reborn
Reborn
4th Dimension (feat. Louis Prima)
4th Dimension (feat. Louis Prima)
