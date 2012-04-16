Fancy were an early-mid-1970s pop group. The band was made up of session musicians produced by Mike Hurst. They had a surprise U.S. hit single in 1974 with a version of the classic "Wild Thing", peaking at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100. They also had a second U.S. hit with "Touch Me", peaking at #19. They were initially fronted by Penthouse Pet Helen Caunt and later Annie Kavanagh. Ray Fenwick, formerly of the Spencer Davis Group, joined Fancy in 1974. Fancy's song "Feel Good" from the album Wild Thing was sampled by the Beastie Boys on the song "3-Minute Rule" on their album Paul's Boutique.