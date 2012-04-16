Fancy70s US pop group "Wild Thing". Formed 1973. Disbanded 1975
Fancy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1973
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/793bc1a8-e246-42f3-bd36-da6502e01e91
Fancy Biography (Wikipedia)
Fancy were an early-mid-1970s pop group. The band was made up of session musicians produced by Mike Hurst. They had a surprise U.S. hit single in 1974 with a version of the classic "Wild Thing", peaking at #14 on the Billboard Hot 100. They also had a second U.S. hit with "Touch Me", peaking at #19. They were initially fronted by Penthouse Pet Helen Caunt and later Annie Kavanagh. Ray Fenwick, formerly of the Spencer Davis Group, joined Fancy in 1974. Fancy's song "Feel Good" from the album Wild Thing was sampled by the Beastie Boys on the song "3-Minute Rule" on their album Paul's Boutique.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fancy Tracks
Sort by
Wild Thing
Fancy
Wild Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wild Thing
Last played on
Fancy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist