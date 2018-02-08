Richard HartleyBorn 28 July 1944
Richard Hartley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1944-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79397133-6e2e-4878-b0d6-3b7e89cbb2df
Richard Hartley Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Hartley (born 28 July 1944) is an English composer, best known for his work on The Rocky Horror Show. He grew up in Holmfirth.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Hartley Tracks
Sort by
Ravel's Bolero
Richard Hartley
Ravel's Bolero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ravel's Bolero
Last played on
Alice in Wonderland (1999) - Beautiful Soup
Richard Hartley
Alice in Wonderland (1999) - Beautiful Soup
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alice in Wonderland (1999) - Beautiful Soup
Orchestra
Last played on
The Music of Torvill and Dean
Richard Hartley
The Music of Torvill and Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Handel You Have A Letter
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Handel You Have A Letter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvxhy.jpglink
Handel You Have A Letter
Performer
Debt Dreams
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Debt Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvxgh.jpglink
Debt Dreams
Performer
The Sentence/Magwitch Dies
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
The Sentence/Magwitch Dies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvxdh.jpglink
The Sentence/Magwitch Dies
Performer
Surveillance (Don't Go Home)
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Surveillance (Don't Go Home)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvxc7.jpglink
Surveillance (Don't Go Home)
Performer
Incandescent (Burn Baby Burn)
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Incandescent (Burn Baby Burn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx9y.jpglink
Incandescent (Burn Baby Burn)
Performer
A Very Dark Time
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
A Very Dark Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx9g.jpglink
A Very Dark Time
Performer
Allowing For Debts
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Allowing For Debts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx8p.jpglink
Allowing For Debts
Performer
You're Part of Me
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
You're Part of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx71.jpglink
You're Part of Me
Performer
The Spider Has Played His Hand
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
The Spider Has Played His Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx6q.jpglink
The Spider Has Played His Hand
Performer
I've Made A Gentleman
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
I've Made A Gentleman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx5s.jpglink
I've Made A Gentleman
Performer
Return To Satis House
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Return To Satis House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx3r.jpglink
Return To Satis House
Performer
God Bless You Pip
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
God Bless You Pip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx2t.jpglink
God Bless You Pip
Performer
Mr Wemick's Folly
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Mr Wemick's Folly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx1t.jpglink
Mr Wemick's Folly
Performer
Jilted
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Jilted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvx06.jpglink
Jilted
Performer
With Great Expectations
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
With Great Expectations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvwxx.jpglink
With Great Expectations
Performer
Shopping For Clothes
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Shopping For Clothes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvwx5.jpglink
Shopping For Clothes
Performer
You May Kiss Me
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
You May Kiss Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvwwd.jpglink
You May Kiss Me
Performer
Estella At Play
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Estella At Play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvwv0.jpglink
Estella At Play
Performer
Beggar Him
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Beggar Him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvt99.jpglink
Beggar Him
Performer
Miss Havisham
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Miss Havisham
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvt71.jpglink
Miss Havisham
Performer
The Ride To Satis House
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
The Ride To Satis House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvsyb.jpglink
The Ride To Satis House
Performer
Goodbye Pip
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Goodbye Pip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvssh.jpglink
Goodbye Pip
Performer
Stealing The Vittles
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
Stealing The Vittles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvsp3.jpglink
Stealing The Vittles
Performer
The Marshes
Richard Hartley / The Philharmonia Orchestra
The Marshes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mvsc1.jpglink
The Marshes
Performer
Richard Hartley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist