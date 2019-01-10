Johann Rudolf ZumsteegBorn 10 January 1760. Died 27 January 1802
Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1760-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79322ffb-ded4-47a3-898e-34a2ed6f9f03
Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg (10 January 1760 – 27 January 1802) was a German composer and conductor.
Zumsteeg championed the operas of Mozart in Stuttgart, staging the first performances there of Die Zauberflöte, Don Giovanni, and Cosi fan tutte. He also was a prolific composer of lieder and ballads. His ballads had a great influence on the young Franz Schubert, who imitated a number of Zumsteeg's as studies (some even in exactly the same keys) while he was a teenager.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg Tracks
Sort by
Thekla 'Des Mädchens Klage' Der Eichwald brauset, die Wolken ziehn
Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg
Thekla 'Des Mädchens Klage' Der Eichwald brauset, die Wolken ziehn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thekla 'Des Mädchens Klage' Der Eichwald brauset, die Wolken ziehn
Last played on
Johann Rudolf Zumsteeg Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist