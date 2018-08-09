Sylvia SassHungarian soprano. Born 12 July 1951
Sylvia Sass
1951-07-12
Sylvia Sass Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvia Sass (born 12 July 1951) is a Hungarian operatic soprano who has sung leading roles both in her native country and internationally.
Sylvia Sass Tracks
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
Ottorino Respighi
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
Uh! Poveretta me!; Candida! (Belfagor, Act I)
Last played on
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Stiffelio - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1978: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1978
Royal Albert Hall
1978-07-21T04:11:47
21
Jul
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1978
Royal Albert Hall
