Max RaabeBorn 12 December 1962
Max Raabe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7930faec-582a-480b-9398-8cb83f39d79c
Max Raabe Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Raabe (born Matthias Otto, December 12, 1962, Lünen, North Rhine-Westphalia) is a German singer. He is best known as the founder and leader of the Palast Orchester.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Max Raabe Tracks
Sort by
WHO'S AFRAID OF THE BIG BAD WOLF
Max Raabe
WHO'S AFRAID OF THE BIG BAD WOLF
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
WHO'S AFRAID OF THE BIG BAD WOLF
Last played on
Uptown Girl
Max Raabe
Uptown Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uptown Girl
Last played on
Max Raabe Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist