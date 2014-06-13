Lucifer is a multinational heavy metal band formed in Berlin in 2014 by frontwoman Johanna Sadonis. Following several member changes, vocalist Sadonis remains the only constant member, with the current line-up featuring drummer Nicke Andersson, guitarists Martin Nordin and Linus Björklund, and bassist Alexander Mayr. Currently based out of Stockholm, the members are Swedish with the exception of the German Sadonis and Austrian Mayr.