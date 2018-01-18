Koen KesselsBelgian conductor
Koen Kessels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/792e37f5-26b2-4e10-ba1e-8c6fe919d0ee
Koen Kessels Biography (Wikipedia)
Koen Kessels (born 1961) is a Belgian conductor and music director of The Royal Ballet and Birmingham Royal Ballet.
Trained as a pianist, Kessels studied at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp.
He has conducted at the Opéra national de Paris, the New York City Ballet and the Vienna State Opera, among others.
Kessels is an honorary professor at Birmingham University, artistic director of Inspiratum and on the artistic direction team at the Royal Conservatoire of Antwerp.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Koen Kessels Tracks
Sort by
Sleeping Beauty
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Sleeping Beauty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Sleeping Beauty
Last played on
Back to artist