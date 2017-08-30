Thomas DybdahlBorn 12 April 1979
Thomas Dybdahl
1979-04-12
Thomas Dybdahl Biography
Thomas Dybdahl (born 12 April 1979, Sandnes, Norway) is a Norwegian singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Like Bonnie And Clyde
Like Bonnie And Clyde
Just A Little Bit
Just A Little Bit
O
O
So Long
So Long
This Next Wave Is A Big One
This Next Wave Is A Big One
This Love Is Here To Stay
This Love Is Here To Stay
One day you'll dance for me, New York City
But We Did
But We Did
Man On A Wire
Man On A Wire
The Sculptor
The Sculptor
But We Did (Live In Session)
But We Did (Live In Session)
America
America
From Grace
From Grace
From Grace (Live for The Janice Long Show)
From Grace (Live for The Janice Long Show)
B A Part
B A Part
Cecilia
Cecilia
Ride Out The Storm
Ride Out The Storm
Adelaide
Adelaide
A Lovestory
A Lovestory
