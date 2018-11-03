Jimmy Charles (born 1942) is an American singer with a distinctive "crying style". He was born in Paterson, New Jersey and before he sang professionally, he performed at churches and community functions. When Charles was 12 years old, he began to study singing with jazz vocalist Jimmy Scott. At 16, he entered the amateur talent shows held at the Apollo Theater in New York City and won the contest for four consecutive weeks.

Phil Medley, a songwriter, soon became involved in Charles' career. Impressed by his ability, Medley recorded a demo with Charles singing "A Million to One", written by Medley. After playing it for Bill Lashley, an executive at Promo Records, the label signed Charles to a recording contract. He re-recorded Medley's song with vocal backing by the Revellettes, a trio of sisters Jackie and Evelyn Kline, and Dottie Hailstock, whom Charles knew from Patterson. After 16 takes, the master was chosen. The ballad-style song reached number five on Billboard's Top 100 in September 1960. It was also released on the London label in both the UK and Australia, and it was issued by Reo in Canada.