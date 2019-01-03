Jeannie C. RileyBorn 19 October 1945
1945-10-19
Jeannie C. Riley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeannie C. Riley (born Jeanne Carolyn Stephenson; October 19, 1945) is an American country music and gospel singer.
She is best known for her 1968 country and pop hit "Harper Valley PTA" (written by Tom T. Hall), which missed (by one week) becoming the Billboard Country and Pop number one hit at the same time.
In subsequent years, she had moderate chart success with country music, but never again duplicated the success of "Harper Valley PTA". She became a born-again Christian and began recording gospel music during the late 1970s.
Jeannie C. Riley Tracks
Harper Valley PTA
Harper Valley PTA
Harper Valley PTA
Last played on
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Help Me Make It Through The Night
Last played on
Last played on
A Change Of Heart
A Change Of Heart
A Change Of Heart
Last played on
You Don't Have To Walk On Water For Me
You Don't Have To Walk On Water For Me
Back Side Of Dallas
Back Side Of Dallas
Back Side Of Dallas
Last played on
