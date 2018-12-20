Madonna Biography (Wikipedia)
Madonna Louise Ciccone (born August 16, 1958) is an American singer-songwriter, actress and businesswoman. Referred to as the "Queen of Pop" since the 1980s, Madonna is known for pushing the boundaries of songwriting in mainstream popular music, as well as imagery in music videos and on stage. She has also frequently reinvented both her music and image while maintaining autonomy within the recording industry. Besides sparking controversy, her works have been praised by music critics. Madonna is often cited as an influence by other artists.
Born and raised in Michigan, Madonna moved to New York City in 1978 to pursue a career in modern dance. After performing as a drummer, guitarist, and vocalist in the rock bands Breakfast Club and Emmy, Madonna signed with Sire Records in 1982 and released her eponymous debut album the next year. She followed it with a series of successful albums, including the global bestsellers Like a Virgin (1984) and True Blue (1986), as well as the Grammy Award winners Ray of Light (1998) and Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005). Throughout her career, Madonna has written and produced most of her songs, with many of them reaching number one on the record charts, including "Like a Virgin", "La Isla Bonita", "Like a Prayer", "Vogue", "Take a Bow", "Frozen", "Music", "Hung Up", and "4 Minutes".
Musical: Madonna - Don't Cry for Me Argentina
Jo Whiley talks to Madonna
Madonna is entered in to Michael Balls Singers Hall of Fame
Open Your Heart
Ray Of Light
Borderline
True Blue
Papa Don't Preach
Crazy For You
La Isla Bonita
Lucky Star
Material Girl
Express Yourself
Like A Virgin
Into The Groove
Vogue
Holiday
Causing A Commotion
Deeper And Deeper
