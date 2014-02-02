Katie Cole is an Australian singer-songwriter and musician. She was born in Melbourne and her career began with songwriting, touring and recording in Australia. After being contacted by record producer Howard Willing, Cole relocated to Los Angeles, where she currently resides and works. In 2010–2011, Cole released Lost Inside a Moment, an EP produced by Willing. The recording spawned two singles, the title track and "Sunrise", both of which were playlisted on BBC Radio 2 in the United Kingdom. In 2011, Cole released a five-track album called Melodiem via Bandcamp. Her first full-length album, Lay It All Down, was released on 3 March 2014. She was a touring bassist for The Smashing Pumpkins in 2015 and 2016.