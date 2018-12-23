John EtheridgeBorn 12 January 1948
John Etheridge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-01-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/791eaba5-dafe-4385-aac7-d8489508b27e
John Etheridge Biography (Wikipedia)
John Michael Glyn Etheridge (born 12 January 1948 in Lambeth, South London) is an English jazz fusion guitarist known for his eclecticism and broad range of associations in jazz, classical, and contemporary music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Etheridge Tracks
Sort by
Malaika (Live in Session)
John Etheridge
Malaika (Live in Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Malaika (Live in Session)
Last played on
Ya Kundendu
Trad.
Ya Kundendu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ya Kundendu
Back in the wind
John Etheridge
Back in the wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back in the wind
Detour Ahead
Herb Ellis
Detour Ahead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Detour Ahead
When You're Smiling
John Etheridge
When You're Smiling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You're Smiling
Last played on
Moreover
John Etheridge
Moreover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moreover
Last played on
Undecided
Christian Garrick
Undecided
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Undecided
Last played on
Dark Shadows
John Etheridge & Vimala Rowe, John Etheridge & Vimala Rowe
Dark Shadows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Shadows
Performer
Last played on
Nothing Personal
John Etheridge
Nothing Personal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing Personal
Last played on
God Bless The Child (Live In Session)
John Etheridge
God Bless The Child (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing 39
John Etheridge
Swing 39
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swing 39
Last played on
The Nearness Of You
John Etheridge
The Nearness Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nearness Of You
Last played on
Melody In The Wind
Nigel Kennedy
Melody In The Wind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Melody In The Wind
Last played on
Shine
John Etheridge
Shine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shine
Last played on
Nova Bossa
John Etheridge
Nova Bossa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nova Bossa
Last played on
Six Lines
John Etheridge
Six Lines
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Six Lines
Blues for Nicky
John Etheridge
Blues for Nicky
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues for Nicky
Doxy
John Etheridge
Doxy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doxy
Valse Du Soir
John Etheridge
Valse Du Soir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valse Du Soir
Last played on
Places Between
John Etheridge
Places Between
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Places Between
Last played on
Strange Comforts
John Etheridge
Strange Comforts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange Comforts
Last played on
My Romance
John Etheridge
My Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Romance
Sofa No 1
John Etheridge
Sofa No 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sofa No 1
Venerable Bede
John Etheridge
Venerable Bede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Venerable Bede
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3gzc8
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-20T03:42:46
20
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
John Etheridge Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist