Bill Forbes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/791d4bb5-8561-4f57-98e5-44dbcd59a47d
Bill Forbes Tracks
Sort by
Once More
Bill Forbes
Once More
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once More
Last played on
Bill Forbes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Hearing your record on the radio was - and still is - a big thrill"
-
Cliff Richard on some of today's young artists: "They are so much better than we were at that stage of our careers."
-
Can you imagine a Cliff Richard and Elvis Presley album?!
-
Sir Cliff Richard In Session
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "Without Elvis, there'd be no Cliff"
-
Sir Cliff gives Chris a guitar lesson in Blue Suede Shoes...
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I've slept two hours a night for the past two years"
-
Sir Cliff Richard: "I'm so happy the cloud has been moved on"
-
Paul O'Grady phones Sir Cliff
-
Hank Marvin and Cliff Richard
Back to artist