DanjaUS producer Nate Hills. Born 22 February 1982
Danja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-02-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/791bb864-a45e-462b-8444-f6c0baacddec
Danja Biography (Wikipedia)
Floyd Nathaniel Hills (born February 22, 1982), professionally known as Danja, is an American record producer and songwriter from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Starting off as a co-producer for Timbaland, he has since then created an extensive catalog of solo-produced singles, with a Timbaland influenced production style. He has produced songs for prominent artists such as Britney Spears, Usher, Agnez Mo, Keri Hilson, T.I., Nelly Furtado, Kevin Cossom, Ciara, Mariah Carey, Timbaland, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Missy Elliott, M.I.A., Justin Timberlake, JoJo, Joe Jonas, Simple Plan, The Clutch, Pink, T-Pain, Diddy, Meek Mill, Björk and Duran Duran.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Danja Tracks
Sort by
Sexyback
Justin Timberlake
Sexyback
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vvkf1.jpglink
Sexyback
Last played on
*NO.4* I Remember (MistaKay Remix) (feat. Devilman, Bru-C, Kay G, Mish & Jman)
Danja
*NO.4* I Remember (MistaKay Remix) (feat. Devilman, Bru-C, Kay G, Mish & Jman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03pdb0l.jpglink
*NO.4* I Remember (MistaKay Remix) (feat. Devilman, Bru-C, Kay G, Mish & Jman)
Last played on
I Remember
MistaKay
I Remember
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0682w9x.jpglink
I Remember
Last played on
Father
Danja
Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Father
Last played on
Back to artist