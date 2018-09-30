Floyd Nathaniel Hills (born February 22, 1982), professionally known as Danja, is an American record producer and songwriter from Virginia Beach, Virginia. Starting off as a co-producer for Timbaland, he has since then created an extensive catalog of solo-produced singles, with a Timbaland influenced production style. He has produced songs for prominent artists such as Britney Spears, Usher, Agnez Mo, Keri Hilson, T.I., Nelly Furtado, Kevin Cossom, Ciara, Mariah Carey, Timbaland, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Missy Elliott, M.I.A., Justin Timberlake, JoJo, Joe Jonas, Simple Plan, The Clutch, Pink, T-Pain, Diddy, Meek Mill, Björk and Duran Duran.