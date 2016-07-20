The Dovers60s garage band, Santa Barbara, CA. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1966
The Dovers
1965
The Dovers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dovers were an American garage rock band of the mid-1960s. The Dovers were an example of mid-1960s folk rock, psychedelic rock and pop, heavily influenced by the British Invasion and American groups such as The Byrds.
The Dovers Tracks
The Third Eye
What Am I Going To Do
She's Gone
The Dovers Links
